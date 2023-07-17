China reaches 52.2ºC record temperature for mid-July

'Dangerous' temperatures could set new records as heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Europe and Asia
Authorities have been sounding the alarm, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to be wary of dehydration
China on Monday said the mercury hit 52.2ºC in the northwest of the country over the weekend, setting a record for mid-July.
A weather station in the Xinjiang region's Sanbao village "recorded a temperature peak of 52.2ºC at 19:00 on July 16, breaking the historic heat record for the same period of the year", the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said in a statement.
The previous record of 50.6ºC was set in July 2017, according to the statement.
Xin Xin, an analyst working for the CMA, said in post on his verified Weibo account that 52.2ºC was the "highest measured temperature at a regional station in our country that I have ever seen".
Sanbao lies on the outskirts of Turpan city, where authorities have told workers and students to stay home and ordered special vehicles to spray water on major thoroughfares, the meteorological body said.
Ground surface temperatures reached 80ºC in parts of Turpan on Sunday, according to the statement.
The Northern Hemisphere has endured record-setting summer heat waves in recent weeks, which scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.
Chinese authorities have warned of extreme weather and "multiple natural disasters" this summer.
