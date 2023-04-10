China: Man scares over 1,000 chickens to death, jailed

Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
A man in China has been sentenced to six months in prison after he scared to death 1,100 chickens that belonged to his neighbour. Mr Gu, identified by his surname, sneaked into his neighbour’s property and frightened the birds using a flashlight, according to China Daily.
The man had a spat with his neighbour, Zhong, in April last year. It all started after Gu chopped down some trees without seeking Zhong’s permission, the report added. After Zhong’s wife found out about the incident, she towed away the trees from the area.
This didn’t go down well with Gu. He decided to retaliate by entering Zhong’s property one night. He used a flashlight due to which the chickens panicked and huddled up in a corner, resulting in the death of 460 of them. Gu was later caught by the police and ordered to pay 3,000 yuan (approx. Dh1,601) for the damage, the report said.
But Gu again trespassed into his neighbour’s property and scared the chickens the same way. This time, around 640 more chickens were killed as they crushed each other to death.
Authorities estimated the cost of the dead chickens to be 13,840 yuan (roughly Dh7,394).
A court in the Chinese city of Hengyang found Gu guilty of intentionally causing property loss to Zhong and said that the damage was huge. The court noted that Gu did not show any sign of remorse for his acts and gave him six months of imprisonment with one year of probation.
