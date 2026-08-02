China flash flood death toll rises to 25: State media

The toll from a flash flood in northwest China has risen to 25 dead, with 23 injured, state media reported Sunday a week after the disaster.

The flood ripped through the Shuangshimen Scenic Area, a tourist spot popular with day campers, on July 26, with state media initially reporting 10 deaths and 23 injured.

The updated toll came as the country's national commission for disaster prevention said it would oversee an investigation into the event, Xinhua said.

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Shuangshimen — in mountainous southern Gansu — is known for its natural stone arches, alpine meadows and mountain streams.

Videos of the flooding showed torrents of water surging through a valley where several tents and cars were parked.

China has been hit hard by extreme weather this summer, with large swathes of the country experiencing flooding.

In July, storms in Hubei province killed at least 11 people, while six died and 130,000 people were evacuated in the southern Guangxi region after several dams were breached following torrential rainfall.

The same month, a landslide in Gansu's Dangchang County, also in the province's south, killed 21.