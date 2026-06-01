China enters its flood season; heavy rain expected in several parts of the country

China has officially entered its flood season, with the south of the country expected to see heavy rainfall in June, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Water Resources.

Rainfall in the northern part of north China, south China, and parts of southwest China is expected to be 10 to 20 per cent above average, Xinhua said.

However, southern parts of north China, parts of northwest China, and the basins of the Yellow, Yangtze, and Huai rivers will see 10% to 20% less rainfall than average. Rainfall in the rest of the country is expected to remain near normal, Xinhua said.

Major rivers in the Dongting Lake and Poyang Lake systems in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, the Xi and Han rivers in the Pearl River basin, the Qiantang River in Zhejiang province, and the Minjiang River in Fujian province could see flooding exceeding warning levels, Xinhua reported, citing the ministry.

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"The flood control situation is severe and complex," Xinhua quoted the ministry as saying.

The ministry added that its goals are to prevent casualties, avoid dam collapses or breaches in major dikes, and protect critical infrastructure from damage.

It also aims to secure urban and rural water supplies and ensure seasonal irrigation needs for crops are met.

Meanwhile, China expects El Niño weather effects to peak in autumn and winter this year before weakening in spring next year, China's National Climate Center said on May 29.

This spring and summer, El Niño is in a period of rapid development, with the atmosphere responding significantly to sea temperature changes, the center said. This is likely to enhance precipitation south of the Yangtze River, while temperatures across most of China are expected to be higher than usual.

El Niño is a natural weather pattern linked to a warming of the central and eastern Pacific, bringing heavier rainfall to the Pacific coast of the Americas. In the western Pacific, the shift can disrupt the East Asian monsoon, raising the odds of flooding in southern China and drought in other Chinese regions.