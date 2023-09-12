China: 70 crocodiles on the loose, at least 7 people dead in storms

The Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion report highlights the linkage of bank accounts, biometric identification and mobile numbers which helped in stepping up financial inclusion rate in the country
Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm.
Nearby residents were advised to stay at home after more than 70 crocodiles reportedly escaped in Maoming, a city near the coast in western Guangdong province, according to Chinese media reports.
An emergency official was quoted as saying that 69 adult crocodiles and six juveniles had escaped. Some have been captured, but the operation was difficult because of the depth of a lake they are in, the media reports said.
No injuries have been reported.
Further west, seven people died and three are missing after multiple landslides in the city of Yulin in the Guangxi region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Heavy rains on Sunday and Monday triggered the landslides.
The rains last week caused flash floods in Hong Kong, killing two people.
