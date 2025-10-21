  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 21, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB clear.png31.4°C

Holiday declared for schools in Chennai amid heavy rains, waterlogging

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will cause heavy rains in Tamil Nadu for the next few days

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 9:17 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

UAE: 20-year-old Emirati dies, 4 injured in car crash in Fujairah, say media reports

UAE: 20-year-old Emirati dies, 4 injured in car crash in Fujairah, say media reports

10 AI systems UAE is rolling out to make life easier for residents, catch violators

10 AI systems UAE is rolling out to make life easier for residents, catch violators

Schools in Chennai will remain closed on Wednesday, October 22 as heavy rains lash the region, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to IANS, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade announced the holiday as a "precautionary" measure to ensure that students remain safe.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UptexBank launches to drive digital banking innovation in the GCC

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi court rules in favour of retiree in loan dispute with bank

thumb-image

NRIs in UAE: Setting up a shipbuilding business in India after retirement

thumb-image

When 'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves had his name changed

thumb-image

India: Toxic haze chokes Delhi; pollution soars to over 16 times' ideal levels

 

The decision extends Diwali holidays for students and staff, as schools were set to reopen on Wednesday after the break for the festival.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Heavy rains caused by a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal have led to waterlogging in the streets of the Indian city, which has made commutes across the city challenging.

Other regions of Tamil Nadu are set to face heavy rains as well due to the same low pressure system. According to Indian media reports, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Udhayanidhi Stalin, checked on infrastructure development projects meant to improve water drainage in Chennai and the surrounding areas.