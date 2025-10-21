Holiday declared for schools in Chennai amid heavy rains, waterlogging

Schools in Chennai will remain closed on Wednesday, October 22 as heavy rains lash the region, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to IANS, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade announced the holiday as a "precautionary" measure to ensure that students remain safe.

The decision extends Diwali holidays for students and staff, as schools were set to reopen on Wednesday after the break for the festival.

Heavy rains caused by a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal have led to waterlogging in the streets of the Indian city, which has made commutes across the city challenging.

Other regions of Tamil Nadu are set to face heavy rains as well due to the same low pressure system. According to Indian media reports, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Udhayanidhi Stalin, checked on infrastructure development projects meant to improve water drainage in Chennai and the surrounding areas.