CBSE reveals security flaws in evaluation portal after teen hacker finds vulnerabilities

The board clarified that the identified vulnerabilities had been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 31 May 2026, 1:34 PM
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The CBSE has announced it is currently monitoring vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of its service provider after a teen hacker discovered security flaws in the evaluation system.

An expert team of cybersecurity professionals is said to be deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set up.

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The board clarified that the identified vulnerabilities had been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out.

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It also expressed gratitude to citizens and ethical hackers who pointed out the weaknesses, while getting in touch with some of them directly.

"We request any others to reach out to our security teams at secy-cbse@nic.in for any further inputs."

The statement comes after a 19-year-old ethical hacker, Nisarga Adhikary, revealed the vulnerabilities that could allow unauthorised access to examiner accounts and evaluation systems.

The board had earlier denied claims of the actual evaluation platform being compromised.

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