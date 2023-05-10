CBSE results to be released on May 11? Authority issues clarification after viral post

Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan emphasise the need for enhanced coordination to deepen bilateral cooperation
India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued a clarification on a notice that has been making rounds on social media.
An advisory bearing the logos and letterhead of the authority stated that results for Class 10 and 12 examinations "will be declared on 11.05.2023".
The CBSE took to Twitter to clarify that this notice is fake. The post garnered several replies, asking for details on when the results will be out.
An official from the board told local media that an official notification for the results "will be released soon". Students are advised to keep a watch on its website.
Here's the fake post that the authority warned the public about:
India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the board exams for Class 10 between February 15 and March 21, and for Class 12 between February 15 and April 5.
There are around 80 Indian-curriculum schools in the UAE — out of which 32 Indian curriculum schools are in Dubai.
Results are likely to be declared in May, sources said earlier. However, till date, no confirmation has been given yet.
