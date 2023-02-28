CBSE Grade 10, 12 exam papers leaked? Indian school board issues statement

It warns parents and students about reports circulating on social media

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 11:42 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 11:45 AM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India on Monday clarified rumours that said that the exams papers of the ongoing boards have been leaked on social media.

According to Indian media reports, the Board issued a public statement saying that the rumours are false and are being spread by people who claim to have access to the papers.

"These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public," says the statement, according to Hindustan Times.

CBSE said that it is working with Delhi Police to apprehend the people involved in spreading the rumours. “Parents are... requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations,” it added.

Students spreading the fake news will also be penalised under 'unfair means' rules.

