CBSE Grade 7-9 students will not be asked to change current language

Following CBSE’s announcement of its three-language policy for students, the board has clarified key provisions on its implementation, including how it will apply to current and future batches.

According to guidelines issued by CBSE, the current batch of Class X students will not be required to follow the new language policy.

Students currently in Classes VII, VIII and IX will also not be required to appear for a board examination in a third language when they move to Class X.

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The board further clarified that students in these grades who have already opted for two foreign languages will be allowed to continue with the same combination, along with one additional Indian language (Bhartiya Bhasha).

CBSE said that grade-appropriate learning material will be provided in a time-bound manner to support implementation of the policy.

It added that language learning will be made “meaningful, engaging and enriching” to contribute to the holistic development of students.

In May, CBSE issued a circular making the study of three languages compulsory for students from Grade 9 starting July 1, 2026. Students and parents expressed surprise, with many saying the sudden move would disrupt the flow of education.

CBSE also requires the study of a third language in Grade 6, with May 31 set as the deadline for schools to implement this change. The Indian board said Grade 9 students would temporarily use Grade 6 textbooks for the chosen language until dedicated secondary-stage textbooks become available.

However, CBSE said it allowed for certain exceptions to smoothen the move — the third-language assessment would be entirely school-based to ease the pressure on students.

No Board Examination shall be conducted for the third language at the Grade 10 level, and no student will be barred from appearing in the Grade 10 exams due to the third language, the board clarified.

In addition, relaxations were announced for schools situated outside India, including in UAE and Gulf, foreign students returning to India on a case-by-case basis, and children with special needs.