CBSE announces 'full refund' for Grade 12 students if marks increase after re-evaluation

India's Central Board of Secondary Education announced that a "full refund will be granted to Grade 12 students whose marks increase after re-evaluation.

The board termed it a "student-friendly" measure, stating that the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 Board Examinations.

Students who had concerns regarding their marks posted on social media, with many saying the grades were lower than anticipated, and attributing it to the new OSM system. CBSE has since then defended its policies, stating that it is "sensitive" to student concerns, and assuring that they will be addressed accordingly.

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In addition, the board also reduced its fees for obtaining a scanned copy of the answer book, verification of issues, and re-evaluation of marks. Read the Khaleej Times report for a full step-by-step guide on how to check your answer book and apply for re-evaluation.

The board has claimed several benefits of the new OSM system, saying it helps in "error-free evaluation, transparency and accountability" among others.

While CBSE said that OSM is beneficial as it helps reduce human intervention and human-related errors, students have continued to express dissatisfaction with their marks, with many feeling that it is caused by the new system.