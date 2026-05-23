'Fake news': India's CBSE denies cancellation of mark re-evaluation process

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has alerted students of fake news regarding the re-evaluation process. A circular, shared on social media, claimed that the process of obtaining answer book photocopies and re-evaluating marks has been cancelled due to "technical issues."

However, CBSE clarified that no such measure has been taken, and asked the public to beware of such rumours. Students can access the CBSE official website for verified information, the board added.

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CBSE website not loading?

After students raised issues with accessing the CBSE website's re-evaluation portal, the board said it has "monitored all reported issues and has taken corrective measures." This includes both extension of timelines and technical interventions, it said.

CBSE also said it has been processing and releasing scanned copies of answer books constantly, and that it will continue to review issues. The board warned students that repeated payment or application attempts may lead to duplication and further delay.

The portal for receiving re-evaluation requests shall remain available for two days after the last scanned copy has been despatched, the board said.

Concerns around Grade 12 marks

This year, students have voiced concerns about the fairness of the marking system, with many sharing their frustration online. With CBSE implementing the new On-Screen Marking system this year, students attributed their dissatisfaction with the marks to the OSM method.

The Indian board has responded, saying it is aware of student concerns, and that evaluators had received training in OSM before it was implemented. The board also claimed that the new system promotes fairness, transparency, and 'reduces the chance of human errror.'

Measures to ease re-evaluation process

In an apparent response to student complaints, the board took some measures:

It announced a full refund for those students whose marks increase after re-evaluation

Reduced fees for obtaining scanned copies, verification of issues, and re-evaluation

Extended the last date for obtaining online scanned copies of answer books to May 24

Read the Khaleej Times report for a step-by-step guide on how to check answer book, apply for re-evaluation.