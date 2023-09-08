'Can buy the airport and air hostess': Indian political figure offloaded from flight after misbehaving

by Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 11:54 AM

An Indian political figure was offloaded from a plane after he refused to stop talking on the phone during take-off. The incident took place on a flight to Kolkata from Silchar at 2.20pm IST.

The man, who has been identified as Sujit Das Choudhury was de-planed for unruly behaviour.

According to reports, not only did he refuse to put down his phone but was also involved in an altercation with the cabin crew and misbehaved with them.

According the reports, the man while speaking to a member of the cabin crew threatened her by saying that he can 'buy the airport and her'.

The captain then asked the man to leave the plane. Several people that were travelling with him even got off the plane in protest.

The flight was reportedly delayed by nearly 30 minutes.

