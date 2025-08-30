Bytedance's TikTok temporarily suspends live feature in Indonesia following protests

ByteDance's TikTok has suspended its live feature for the "next few days" in Indonesia following protests in the country, its spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

"In light of the increasing violence in protests in Indonesia, we are taking additional security measures to keep TikTok a safe and civil space. As part of this measure, we are voluntarily suspending the TikTok LIVE feature for the next few days in Indonesia," TikTok said.

TikTok added it will continue to remove content that violates its community guidelines. TikTok has more than 100 million accounts based in Indonesia.