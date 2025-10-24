  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:04 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

India: Bus collision blaze kills 20 on route between Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 9:17 AM

Top Stories

Compassion first: How UAE schools support grieving students, help them cope with loss

Compassion first: How UAE schools support grieving students, help them cope with loss

Gold for Dh35 per gram: Long-time investors in UAE recall when metal was affordable

Gold for Dh35 per gram: Long-time investors in UAE recall when metal was affordable

UAE calls on Hajj pilgrims to complete health requirements for 2026 season

UAE calls on Hajj pilgrims to complete health requirements for 2026 season

A fire sparked by a fuel leak following the collision of a private bus and a motorcycle on the route between India's southern tech cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad killed at least 20 people, domestic media said on Friday, citing officials.

Though India is the world's third-largest car market, it has some of the deadliest roads, with road accidents last year killing about 180,000 nationwide, authorities said in January.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE’s first battery-swapping station for bikes to power greener, faster deliveries

thumb-image

Fitness coach on wearable tech and wellness: 'Know your numbers, but also know your body'

thumb-image

Max Verstappen to turn the screw as Ferrari milestone looms

thumb-image

Gunmen kill Pakistan militia chief and five others

thumb-image

'Thamma' Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's horror-comedy fails to sparkle

 

"Of the 41 passengers, 21 have been rescued," A Siri, a district revenue official, told news agency ANI. "Among the remaining, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced ex-gratia for kin of deceased.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 (Dh2,091)," he said.

A similar accident last month killed 19 people in the western desert state of Rajasthan when a private bus caught fire.

Reuters has a minority stake in ANI.