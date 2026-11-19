A passenger bus collided with a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas in southwestern Pakistan, killing ten people including three children, police told AFP on Thursday.

The bus, travelling from Turbat to Karachi, collided with the truck near the coastal town of Ormara in Balochistan province on Wednesday.

"After the collision, the bus caught fire," police official Aslam Bangulzai told AFP, saying that eight bus passengers and two occupants of the truck, a driver and passenger, were killed.

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Police officer Bashir Ahmad said preliminary investigations indicated that the truck had been travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with the bus.

Six people from the bus died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital, he said, adding that three children were among the deceased.

Rescue teams transported 27 injured passengers to a Pakistan Navy hospital in Ormara, while others were taken to the nearby coastal town of Pasni.

Road accidents remain common in Pakistan due to weak enforcement of traffic laws, speeding, poor road safety standards and reckless driving.