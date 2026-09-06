Building collapses in India's Delhi; rescue operations underway

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, police said, following which a rescue operation was launched at the site.

According to the police, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the incident at around 1.30pm. Following the information, emergency personnel and rescue teams were mobilised to the location to assess the situation and carry out search and rescue operations.

A rescue operation is currently underway at the site, while further details regarding the incident, including whether anyone was trapped or injured in the collapse, are awaited. The authorities are currently assessing the situation and carrying out necessary operations.

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident, several people were injured after the wall of an old building collapsed in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi on August 21, officials said. At least two people were rescued and admitted to hospital following the incident.

According to a divisional officer of the Delhi Fire Service, the building collapse incident took place on Pyarelal Road, near Jewellers.

Divisional Officer at Delhi Fire Service, Ramgopal Meena, told ANI, "We received the call, informing us that an incident happened on Pyarelal Road, near Jewellers. Upon arrival, we learned that two to three people had already been rescued and sent to Jeevanmala Hospital. We are currently conducting a further search. Demolition work was underway here. We don't know exactly how old this building is, but it is a very old building. It was in a dilapidated state."