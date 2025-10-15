  • search in Khaleej Times
Look: Prince of Brunei announces wife's pregnancy almost 2 years after lavish wedding

The 34-year-old prince — tenth child and fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei — was once dubbed as 'Asia's most eligible bachelors'

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 11:13 AM

Updated: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 11:21 AM

One of the internet's favourite royal couples have made a big announcement yet once again. Almost two years after getting married in a fairytale-like ceremony, the prince and princess of Brunei have revealed they are expecting their first child.

"And then there were 3," wrote Prince Abdul Mateen in an Instagram post, while sharing a heartwarming black and white image of the couple holding hands on a balcony.

His wife, Princess Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, is pictured wearing a flowy elegant white gown, with her hand gently placed near her belly, while she smiles adoringly at her partner.

The two had tied the knot in a lavish 10-day ceremony back in January of 2024. The 34-year-old prince — tenth child and fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei — was once dubbed as 'Asia's most eligible bachelors'.

While sixth in line to the throne, the prince has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Anisha is the granddaughter of the ruler's special advisor. The two were rumoured to be dating since 2018 and got engaged in October of 2023.

The comment section of the prince's latest post was flooded with congratulatory wishes, with one netizen even saying: "Our parents".

The prince, who has a massive following of 3.1 million followers on the social platform, often posts pictures with his wife, as they make visits to sport and royal events. He even gives sneak peaks from their holidays and normal lives.

Anisha, a London-born entrepreneur, runs a silk garment company and bespoke travel agency, outside of being involved with the royal families' activities.