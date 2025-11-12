Bomb threat sent to Delhi airport two days after deadly Red Fort blast

Just two days after the shocking explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort, a bomb hoax caused panic on Wednesday, November 12, at Delhi Airport Terminal 3.

Delhi Police revealed in a statement the fire brigade received a call at 4pm about a bomb being found at the terminal. The email was sent on IndiGo's grievance portal.

However, after investigating the scene, it was ruled a hoax.

The email also mentioned several other airports, including Delhi, Chennai, and Goa. After the threat, precautionary checks were carried out at all locations.

The tragic blast on Monday, November 10, led to the deaths of at least 12 people, with many injured. Investigations into the incident are still ongoing. As condolences poured in from around the world, it was announced that those affected by the blast would receive Rs1,000,000 compensation from the government.

Apart from Delhi Police, the National Security Guard, National Investigation Agency and the Central Reserve Police Force were mobilised to investigate the blast site. The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the case to the NIA.

PTI reported that two cartridges, including a live ammunition, and samples of two different types of explosives are among more than 40 samples that have been collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from the blast site near the Red Fort, officials said on Wednesday.

Preliminary analysis suggests that one of the explosive samples appears to be ammonium nitrate, they said.

On Monday, 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Faridabad during an investigation in Faridabad when Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al Falah University were arrested. News media reports suspect that the doctors are connected to the Red Fort blast.