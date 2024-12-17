Bomb kills chief of Russian nuclear protection forces in Moscow, media reports say

Photo used for illustrative purposes

A bomb hidden in an electric scooter killed a senior Russian general in charge of nuclear protection forces in Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's investigative committee said.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who is chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, which starts road some 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.

"Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed," the investigative committee said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A criminal case has been opened.

Ryazansky Prospekt is a road that starts some 7km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.