Bollywood: Highly-anticipated Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan film finally gets title

The title for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming romantic comedy has finally been revealed.
On Wednesday, Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series. The studio also shared a few glimpses of their upcoming projects, including Vicky and Sara's film.
The much-awaited project will be titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke', and is helmed by Laxman Utekar.
Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film, in which Sara could be seen wearing a beautiful blue and red saree, and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in a casual outfit.
After wrapping up the shoot for the film, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team.
"Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.
Sara also shared her experience working with Vicky, saying, "@vickykaushal09, every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me.
You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you," she added.
More details regarding the film are awaited.
