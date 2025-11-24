  • search in Khaleej Times
Dharmendra passes away aged 89 after long battle; last rites underway: Media reports

Media reports said an ambulance was seen leaving his residence, surrounded by high security

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 12:28 PM

Updated: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 12:48 PM

Icon of Indian cinema Dharmendra has passed away aged 89, after being in poor health for a long time, according to Indian media. His wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have arrived at the Pawan Hans Cremation Centre, as Dharmendra's last rites are underway.

Media reports said an ambulance was seen leaving his residence, surrounded by high security. The nation is mourning the "end of an era" as Bollywood director Karan Johar put it.

Earlier false reports of death

Dharmendra was admitted to hospital in early November after complaining of breathlessness, with several prominent actors checking on his health. He was later brought home, as the actor was showing signs of recovery and was discharged to undergo home treatment.

However, just a day before his discharge on November 12, false media reports spread, declaring his death. His family issued statements, asking media to give them privacy during the difficult time, and stop spreading false news.

Several prominent figures also condoled his demise in early November, while the actor was still in hospital, and later took down the posts, after family clarified that Dharmendra was recovering.