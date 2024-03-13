UAE

Boat capsize kills 12 Pakistani fishermen: Military

Deadly transport accidents are common in the country, where overcrowding is rife and safety measures are lax

By AFP

Fishermen are silhouetted as they anchor their boats in Karachi. — Reuters file photo used for illustrative purpose only
Fishermen are silhouetted as they anchor their boats in Karachi. — Reuters file photo used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 3:24 PM

Twelve Pakistani fishermen died after their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea, the military said on Wednesday, as the navy searched for a pair still missing.

The fishing vessel went down on March 5, prompting rescuers to comb waters off southern Sindh province with helicopters, ships and speedboats.

"The bodies of 12 fishermen have been recovered," the army public relations wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The search for the remaining two missing fishermen is still going on."

Deadly transport accidents are common in Pakistan, where overcrowding is rife and safety measures are lax.

The military earlier said the boat had 45 crew aboard when it overturned in the open sea near Hajamro Creek -- close to the Indian border -- "due to adverse weather conditions".

Leisure boats and working vessels in Pakistan are frequently overloaded, making them top-heavy and susceptible to capsizing. — afp


