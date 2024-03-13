Boat capsize kills 12 Pakistani fishermen: Military

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
Twelve Pakistani fishermen died after their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea, the military said on Wednesday, as the navy searched for a pair still missing.
The fishing vessel went down on March 5, prompting rescuers to comb waters off southern Sindh province with helicopters, ships and speedboats.
"The bodies of 12 fishermen have been recovered," the army public relations wing said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The search for the remaining two missing fishermen is still going on."
Deadly transport accidents are common in Pakistan, where overcrowding is rife and safety measures are lax.
The military earlier said the boat had 45 crew aboard when it overturned in the open sea near Hajamro Creek -- close to the Indian border -- "due to adverse weather conditions".
Leisure boats and working vessels in Pakistan are frequently overloaded, making them top-heavy and susceptible to capsizing. — afp
The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States
BJP top receiver with Rs120 billion; lottery and gaming firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services tops the list with donation of Rs13.68 billion
Petroleum ministry says the reduction by Rs2 will help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending
Police say suspected victims of human trafficking were forced into conducting various online scams at a centre in Manila
The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said