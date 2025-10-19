BLS to operate India visa application centres in China under new 3-year contract

BLS International Services Ltd, a global leader in government-to-citizen service outsourcing, has been awarded a three-year contract by India’s Ministry of External Affairs to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) across China.

For the UAE, where BLS has operated since 2011, the award underscores Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s growing role in India’s global consular network. BLS manages visa and consular services for several missions in the Emirates, including the Indian Embassy, and embassies of Spain, Italy, and Slovakia, through a network of 23 centres.

Its long-standing presence in the UAE, serving both Indian nationals and international applicants, has established the company as a key bridge in India’s consular service expansion.

The contract, effective October 14, 2025, covers new centres in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou — a significant milestone that further consolidates India’s diplomatic outreach in Asia.

The new centres will feature modern facilities, digital processing systems, and multilingual staff to provide a smoother experience for visa applicants. Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director of BLS International, said the company was “honoured to receive this prestigious contract” and pledged to deliver “secure, efficient, and customer-centric visa services” under MEA’s guidance.

Industry observers note that the contract win comes as people-to-people links between India, China, and the Gulf deepen, with trade and travel corridors expanding after the pandemic. For Indian residents in the UAE — many of whom travel for business or study in East Asia — improved visa coordination between Indian missions will help streamline regional mobility.

With operations spanning 70 countries and partnerships with 46 governments, BLS International processes millions of applications annually. The company’s strong UAE base has positioned it to support global government partnerships while contributing to the UAE’s reputation as a regional hub for digital governance and public-service outsourcing.

The new Chinese contract, therefore, extends BLS International’s footprint from the Gulf to East Asia — reinforcing India’s growing diplomatic and technological reach through trusted service networks headquartered partly in Dubai.