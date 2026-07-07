'Bloodied but unbowed': Philippine VP Duterte says on Day 2 of impeachment trial

Embattled Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte did not attend Day 2 of her impeachment trial on Tuesday, July 7, but met her defence lawyers at the Philippine Senate, where she described the proceedings as a "bloodbath".

Duterte also refused to answer questions from the media but sat down for a minute to give a brief statement: “In this bloodbath and bludgeoning, I will be bloodied but unbowed,” referencing the famous poem by English poet William Ernest Henley, 'Invictus', the Duterte family has repeatedly cited.

Back in April this year, Sara's sister, Veronica, recited the same Victorian-era poem before their supporters after the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided with finality that it has jurisdiction over the crimes against humanity charges filed against their father, former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

“Out of the night that covers me, black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be for my unconquerable soul,” Veronica said, quoting lines from the poem, emphasising the part: "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul."

On Tuesday, the vice president did not make further remarks after giving the one-liner statement. It can be recalled, however, that Duterte first used the word “bloodbath" back in May 2025, when she said she wanted the impeachment trial to proceed immediately.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

What is the alleged assassination threat?

Meanwhile, public prosecutors from the Philippine House of Representatives (HOR) presented on Tuesday what they called as the strongest complaint against Duterte: her alleged assassination threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and family.

According to the prosecutors, Duterte made the alleged threat against Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta and former HOR Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, on the night of November 23, 2024.

Following the detention of Duterte's chief of staff, Atty Zuleika Lopez, by the HOR during a probe into alleged misuse of public funds, Duterte in a profanity-laced Facebook rant revealed hiring an assassin to kill the First Couple and Romualdez if she were ever killed.

“This country is going to hell because we are led by a person who doesn’t know how to be a president and who is a liar…I already talked to someone. I told them, 'If I am killed, kill BBM [Bongbong Marcos], Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez.' No joke, no joke. I have already left instructions," she reportedly said in an online press briefiing.

Earlier in October 2024, Duterte also said she imagined beheading the President, making a cutting gesture across her throat to highlight her point. In the same press conference, Duterte also threatened to exhume the remains of Marcos Jr.’s dictator father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., and throw them into the sea.

What are the implications of Sara’s statements?

As an official response, the Marcos government immediately classified Duterte’s revelation as an "active threat." The Presidential Security Group implemented heightened security protocols for the President, his wife and their children.

The Philippine National Bureau of Investigation also conducted investigations and subpoenaed Duterte over the threats and possible violations of the country’s Anti-Terrorism Law. She ignored the summons.

Duterte later backtracked, however, stating her remarks were a "conditional act of revenge" should a plot against her life succeed. She argued they were maliciously taken out of logical context.

The prosecutors argued that the offence warrants a guilty verdict, underscoring that it constitutes a culpable violation of the Philippine Constitution, a high crime, and a betrayal of public trust. They added that Duterte had, in fact, incited sedition against the government.

Public prosecutor Representative Terry Ridon said they view the charge as straightforward because it relies on publicly broadcast and recorded statements.