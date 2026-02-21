Blast alert near Delhi's Red Fort as intelligence sources warn of possible terror threat

Security was tightened across key religious and heritage locations in Delhi on Saturday, including in areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, following intelligence inputs suggesting a possible terror threat, several Indian media reports said quoting officials.

Central intelligence agencies indicated that a terror outfit has allegedly kept prominent religious places in India on its target list. Inputs suggest that the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.

Sources said specific inputs suggested that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area in north Delhi could be among the potential targets. Red Fort is a major tourist destination and high-security zone in the Indian capital.

While the intelligence inputs are being verified and assessed, security has been stepped up in and around sensitive religious places and crowded public areas, officials said, according to PTI.

This comes in the backdrop of the deadly car explosion near the Red Fort in the Indian capital on November 10, 2025, which killed 12 people. The blast, caused by a car loaded with explosives near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, triggered fires in multiple nearby vehicles.

Recently, a Special NIA court at Patiala House Court on February 13 extended the period of investigation for a further 45 days to conclude the investigation in the Delhi blast case of November 2025.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a 90-day extension to complete the investigation. Meanwhile, the NIA court has extended the judicial custody of 7 accused till March 13.

[With PTI and ANI inputs]