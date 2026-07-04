Biko, mango sticky rice, mochi: Must-try Asian desserts from Philippines to Japan

Rice is one of the oldest staple foods in the world, believed to be first cultivated in China's Yangtze River Valley around 10,000 years ago. It spread across Asia, becoming central to culture and civilisation. Today, rice remains the primary food source for more than half the world's population.

In Asia, most meals are eaten with rice as base fare. Usually boiled, it may be cooked with some flavoring in it, either with aromatics or spices, such as in South Asia. In the Middle East, meat and vegetables are cooked along with the rice, infusing it with flavor and aroma. In the UAE, for example, no festive gathering feels complete without iconic rice dishes such as Machboos or Ouzi.

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But rice is enjoyed in many parts of Asia in ways that represent the diversity of nations and culture that enjoy it. Asian cuisine offers a wide variety of rice-based treats, ranging from chewy, coconut-infused cakes to sweet, comforting puddings. Key favourites often utilise glutinous (sticky) rice or rice flour to achieve unique textures.

Here are some of the best Asian rice-based treats:

Mango sticky rice (Thailand)

Slices of sweet Thai mango is placed on top or side of a bowl of steamed glutinous rice, cooked and topped with rich coconut milk. Once a humble fare for the Thais, it has become a tourist draw by itself, a proud part of their world-famous cuisine. It is a simple, filling and satisfying meal or snack that makes every visit to the Silk Kingdom memorable.

Biko (Philippines)

A sweet sticky rice cake made with coconut milk, brown sugar, and topped with coconut caramel locally known as latik. In many parts of the Philippines, biko substitutes for the Western-style cake and is in fact preferred by older generations of Filipinos. It is usually served on a bilao (a flat, circular basket made of bamboo) and fire-exposed banana leaves that infuse it with a mild aroma that never fail to draw fond memories of childhood.

Klepon/Onde-Onde (Indonesia/Malaysia)

It is boiled rice flour balls filled with liquid palm sugar and coated in grated coconut. With pandan as additional flavoring, it takes on the plant’s bright-green color that makes it both a gustatory and visual delight. It is a popular packed snack for schoolchildren as well.

Bubur Ketan Hitam (Indonesia)

This is breakfast of choice for many Indonesians or a snack eaten between main meals. The Bubur Ketan Hitam is a black glutinous rice pudding porridge served with coconut milk that makes it creamy and extra sticky. Like the Onde-Onde, pandan-infused water may also be used for added fragrance. Salt is often added to taste.

Mochi/Daifuku (Japan)

This is a traditional pounded rice cake that has become so famous in other countries they make good homecoming buys. Typical of many Japanese fare, care and patience are employed to ensure they are soft and delightfully chewy. They are often filled with sweet red bean paste (anko) or strawberry. Other flavors have since been invented in a variety of delightful colours.

Tangyuan (China)

If there is a glutinous rice ball that evokes fond memories of a family, it is symbolised by this desert — served in a hot, ginger-infused syrup, commonly eaten during the Winter Solstice.

Tangyuan is typically stuffed with sweet fillings like black sesame, peanut, or red bean paste and are highly symbolic in Chinese culture. Not only does its name sound line the phrase for reunion (tuan yuan), their shape also represents completeness, thus heavily associated with family togetherness.

Yaksik/Yakbap (Korea)

The rice is so versatile and central to the Asian diet that it is also mixed with dried fruits, nuts, and honey to make it medicinal food. Long before Western manufacturers invented the granola bars for a boost of extra energy, the Koreans mixed their rice with honey – known for their medicinal qualities – and healthy fruits and nuts to make the meal more reinvigorating than a full tummy.

What is your favorite rice-based treat? These are just samples of how rice and its flour have developed into an even more important part of Asian life, cuisine and culture. Each Asian country has more meals and desserts made of these main ingredients. The key to knowing and enjoying them is to travel to as many Asian countries as possible.