Bihar: Cop shoots bride before her marriage in Munger

A bride was shot at by a Bihar Police personnel hours before her marriage in the city of Munger on Sunday, officials said.
According to officials, the accused was identified as Aman Kumar, a personnel of Bihar Police currently posted in Patna.
The incident took place on Sunday night when the victim had gone to a beauty parlour for bridal make-up.
The bride, Apoorva Kumari (26), daughter of Jitendra Kumar and a resident of Maheshpur, Tarapur Diara of the Mufassil police station area, was to get married on Sunday.
The bride arrived at a beauty parlour to get ready for the wedding, when the accused Aman Kumar fired at her. The bullet hit the left shoulder from behind and exited from the right side of the chest.
The beauty parlour staff said that "Aman Kumar had come along with the girl. While the bride was getting dressed, the young man stood behind the girl. We thought he was a family member."
They also stated that while the bride was getting ready, the accused shot the victim from behind, after which he tried shooting himself. However, a staff member prevented him from doing so.
After receiving the information about the incident from the bride's father, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar, Rajesh Kumar and the police reached the spot.
According to SDPO, after recording the statement of the family members, the CCTV footage was searched during which the police identified the accused.
"The police interacted with the beauty parlour staff and the CCTV footage of the incident was also searched. Police identified the youth in the footage. Police also stated that the accused will be arrested soon. Raids are also being conducted to arrest the youth," said the SDPO.
The officials said that the bride was admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment.
Civil Surgeon Sadar Hospital, PM Sahay stated that the shot was fired from behind and the bullet had passed through the victim's right shoulder. He also added that the victim was out of danger.
"One bullet passed through the right shoulder and exited from the side chest. The girl is out of danger. A CT scan is being conducted," the surgeon said.
The police have recovered a pistol, a hollow and two live cartridges from the spot of the incident, the SDPO said.
SDPO Kumar added that the police were investigating the matter further and probing it from every perspective.
