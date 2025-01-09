Biggest influenza outbreak in 25 years hits Japan

People walk past shops in Togoshi Ginza, one of the longest shopping streets in the capital Tokyo. An analysis of data gathered from 5,000 medical clinics showed that from December 23-29, 317,812 people were diagnosed with flu. — AFP

Japan in the last week of December experienced the biggest influenza outbreak since comparable data became available 25 years ago, health authorities said Thursday.

The latest health ministry analysis of data gathered from 5,000 medical clinics showed that from December 23-29, 317,812 people were diagnosed with flu.