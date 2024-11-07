Bid to reframe New Zealand's founding document prompts anger

Protesters gather outside New Zealand's parliament buildings to protest policies seen as discriminatory to Indigenous Maori in Wellington, New Zealand, earlier this year. Reuters File Photo

A bid to reinterpret a centuries-old treaty between New Zealand's Indigenous Maori and European settlers was tabled in parliament on Thursday, sparking consternation despite the slim chance of it becoming law.

A bill introduced by a minor party in the coalition government would seek to reframe the Treaty of Waitangi, seen as New Zealand's founding document.

The text was signed in 1840 and brought peace between 540 Maori chiefs and British forces, establishing New Zealand as a colony.

Its principles today underpin efforts to foster partnership between Indigenous and non-Indigenous New Zealanders and protect the interests of the Maori community.

The anniversary of the treaty's signing is still a national holiday.

But a bill introduced by David Seymour's libertarian ACT party would seek to more narrowly define the treaty's principles in legal documents.

Critics say the real aim is to unravel education and other programmes for Maori citizens, to divide New Zealanders and to foment identity politics.