Bangladeshi ex-PM Hasina sentenced to death for crackdown on student uprising

Sheikh Hasina, 78, defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial about whether she ordered a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising that ousted her in August 2024

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 12:36 PM

Updated: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 12:57 PM

A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity.

Hasina was "found guilty on three counts", including incitement, order to kill, and inaction to prevent the atrocities, judge Golam Mortuza Mozumder read to the packed court in Dhaka.

"We have decided to inflict her with only one sentence -- that is, sentence of death."