Bangladesh to restore broadband internet amid ongoing unrest

The announcement comes after a five-day shutdown that drastically restricted information flows and upended daily life for many

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:33 PM

Bangladesh will restore broadband internet on Tuesday evening, the South Asian country's telecommunications minister told AFP, after a five-day shutdown that drastically restricted information flows and upended daily life for many.

"Broadband will be resumed by tonight," Junaid Ahmed Palak said without giving an exact timing or mentioning mobile internet, a key communication method for organisers of protests against employment quotas that spiralled into widespread violence.


