Bangladesh to move on from Shakib for South Africa series

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his men were focused on the challenge of South Africa rather than their missing all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Monday's first Test in Mirpur.

The two-Test series is the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

The series carries points towards the World Test Championship (WTC), with the final in England next year. South Africa currently are sixth in the standings with Bangladesh seventh.

Bangladesh called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib after security fears led the former captain to cancel plans to return home.

Shakib announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last red-ball series at home.

But the 37-year-old was also a former lawmaker in the government ousted by the revolution, and his links to Hasina have made him a target of public anger.

"It will only be a waste of time if we think too much about this, since we cannot control it," Najmul told reporters on Sunday, on the eve of the match at Mirpur, near the capital Dhaka.

"These two Tests are very important to us... Players are preparing and focusing on cricket only."

Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram said the South Africans were acclimatising to the "nice, hot and sweaty" conditions in Dhaka, but said there was little relief at the news they would not be facing Shakib.

"Ultimately, they've still got a really strong squad, and really strong in their home conditions as well," Markram told reporters.

Bangladesh's super spin-friendly wickets will be an added "exciting challenge", he said.

"The spin is a big talking point, especially being from South Africa," he said. "We don't get conditions like that at home." Bangladesh will start the series with a stand in-coach, Phil Simmons, after Chandika Hathurusingha was suspended last Tuesday for alleged misconduct, charges he denies. Najmul said the former West Indies all-rounder was a "great coach" but accepted it would take time for the new system to settle in. "He is trying to understand the environment inside the dressing room," Najmul said. "But he is new and we also don't know him well. I hope in the next few matches we can adjust." The second Test will be played in the port city of Chittagong, also called Chattogram, beginning October 29. Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne