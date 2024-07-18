Bangladesh students reject PM Hasina's olive branch after deadly protests

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party Bangladesh Awami League, and anti-quota protesters engage in a clash at the Dhaka College area, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh students vowed Thursday to continue nationwide protests against civil service hiring rules, rebuffing an olive branch from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who pledged justice for seven killed in the demonstrations.

Hasina's government has ordered schools and universities to close indefinitely and stepped up efforts to contain weeks of rallies demanding equal access to public sector jobs.

Riot police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds while protesters and students allied to the premier's ruling Awami League have battled on the streets with bricks and bamboo rods.

Hasina condemned the "murder" of protesters in a televised address to the nation and vowed that those responsible will be punished regardless of their political affiliation.

But Students Against Discrimination, the main group behind this month's rallies, said her words were insincere and urged supporters to press on.

"It did not reflect the murders and mayhem carried out by her party activists," Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the protests, told AFP.

The group called on Bangladeshis to observe a nationwide shutdown Thursday, by keeping shops closed and staying at home ahead of fresh protests planned for later in the day.

The call was widely observed in the capital Dhaka, with barely any vehicles seen on the city's usually traffic-choked roads.

Dhaka residents reported widespread mobile internet outages on Thursday, two days after internet providers cut off access to Facebook -- the protest campaign's key organising tool.

Police on Thursday announced the death of a seventh protester the previous evening, conceding that police weaponry had killed the 18-year-old.

"He was hit by rubber bullets," police inspector Bacchu Mia told AFP. "He was brought to the hospital but died before he was admitted."

More than 500 others were injured in clashes around the country on Wednesday, while six people were killed on Tuesday.