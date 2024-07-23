Bangladesh student leader extends protest suspension for 48 more hours

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 5:26 PM

The leader of student demonstrations in Bangladesh that spiralled into widespread violence extended a suspension of protests for 48 more hours on Tuesday.

"During the 48 hours we will not hold any protests. Our demand is the government restore the internet, withdraw the curfew, reopen campuses and protect the student protesters," Nahid Islam, the top leader of Students Against Discrimination, told AFP.

Last week's protests saw thousands injured as security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound grenades to scatter the demonstrators.

Experts have blamed the unrest on stagnant job growth in the private sector and high rates of youth unemployment that have made government jobs, with their regular wage hikes and other privileges, more attractive.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term this year, has been accused of authoritarianism, human rights violations, and crackdowns on free speech and dissent in the past - charges her government denies.