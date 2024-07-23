Bangladesh student leader extends protest suspension for 48 more hours

The assassination attempt on Trump is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades, says Cheatle
The leader of student demonstrations in Bangladesh that spiralled into widespread violence extended a suspension of protests for 48 more hours on Tuesday.
"During the 48 hours we will not hold any protests. Our demand is the government restore the internet, withdraw the curfew, reopen campuses and protect the student protesters," Nahid Islam, the top leader of Students Against Discrimination, told AFP.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Last week's protests saw thousands injured as security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound grenades to scatter the demonstrators.
Experts have blamed the unrest on stagnant job growth in the private sector and high rates of youth unemployment that have made government jobs, with their regular wage hikes and other privileges, more attractive.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term this year, has been accused of authoritarianism, human rights violations, and crackdowns on free speech and dissent in the past - charges her government denies.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
The assassination attempt on Trump is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades, says Cheatle
She will bring on-the-job experience, personal ties forged with world leaders, and a sense of global affairs gained during a Senate term and as vice-president
Britain's households saved 11.1 per cent of their income in the first three months of this year, up from 5.8 per cent in the final quarter of 2019
He has approached a number of billionaire backers about helping to finance an offer for the daily newspaper, its Sunday sister title and the
Manchin said he favoured the idea of a 'mini-primary' process before a candidate to replace Biden was chosen
Sanchez has characterised the allegations as an effort to undermine him and his left-wing government
While Aids-related deaths have been steadily declining, falling from 670,000 in 2022 to 630,000 last year, the number still remains dizzyingly high
David, also a medical doctor, said his 1,050 square metre 'Unity in Diversity' artwork showing two giant hands holding Nigeria's map is meant to showcase the country's cultural heritage