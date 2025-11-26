  • search in Khaleej Times
Massive fire rips through Bangladesh slum, leaves thousands homeless

Firefighters were hindered first by traffic before they reached the location, and then by the narrow lanes which forced them to leave their trucks outside

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 9:03 AM

New Year's Eve in Dubai: Best spots to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks for free

Posting photos of deceased online: UAE experts warn of up to Dh500,000 fine, mental trauma

UAE: Low-pressure system, cold air mass to affect country until November 29

A massive fire tore through one of Dhaka’s largest slums on Tuesday evening, leaving thousands of people homeless and turning rows of tin-roofed shanties into charred rubble, officials said.

The blaze started shortly after sunset in the heart of the capital, in Korail — one of Bangladesh’s largest and most crowded slums.

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

Ethiopia volcano eruption: UAE expert shares images of effect across Middle East

Jebel Ali port sets breakbulk record, handling 630,000 tonnes in October

UAE: Gaza journalist, top hostage mediator among guests at Emirates Literature Festival

Dubai to deliver 10 million meals to support Palestinians in Gaza

Home to nearly 80,000 people, the settlement sits wedged between the affluent Gulshan and Banani neighbourhoods and is flanked by clusters of upscale apartment towers. Orange flames rose into the night sky and heavy smoke blanketed the area as people fled with whatever belongings they could carry.

At least 19 fire engines were sent to tackle the inferno, Fire Service official Talha Bin Zasim said.

“Heavy traffic slowed our arrival, and once inside, the narrow lanes forced us to leave the engines at a distance,” he said. Firefighters dragged long hoses through the cramped alleys and scrambled to secure enough water, battling for more than five hours before the flames were finally brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but residents said the destruction was near total. “Everything I had is gone. How will I survive now?” said Amena Begum, tears rolling down her cheeks as she stared at the charred remains of her home.

Lax regulations and poor enforcement have often been blamed for large fires in the South Asian nation that have killed hundreds of people in recent years.