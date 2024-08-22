Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport revoked by interim government

The discovery brings the confirmed death toll from the disaster off the Italian island to five
Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday revoked the diplomatic passport of fomer premier Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India earlier this month after a student-led uprising.
The interior ministry said in a statement that Hasina's passport, as well as those of former government ministers and ex-lawmakers no longer in their posts, "have to be revoked".
Farhan Asif is accused of publishing an article on his website falsely claiming that a Muslim asylum seeker was suspected in a deadly knife attack on children in the UK
The US secretary of state appealed to Hamas to urgently accept a US-backed truce proposal, while also entering into a public spat with Israel over its future presence in the Gaza Strip
The quake was at a depth of 274 km
The EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles
The casual chit-chat of self-proclaimed intermediaries on the virtuous subject of peace has ceased, says deputy head of Russia's Security Council
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 3.29 million, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation
Firefighters said on Tuesday evening that divers had entered the inside of the wreck, but that it was a 'long and complex' operation