Bangladesh protests: Air India cancels flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect

Photo: X/@airindia

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 6:47 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 6:58 PM

Amid the political turmoil and protests in Bangladesh with Sheikh Hasina resigning as Prime Minister, Air India on Monday announced cancellation of flights services to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.

In a post on X, Air India said, “In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.”

The airline said they were continuously monitoring the situation and extending support to passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges.

“Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999,” added Air India in the post.