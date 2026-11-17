A police station and a lawmaker's residence in the hometown of ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina were set ablaze on Tuesday, officials said, as tensions rise ahead of her likely return to the country.

Hasina fled to India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her iron-fisted 15-year rule, and has remained in hiding ever since.

Last year, a Bangladeshi court convicted Hasina in absentia of crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown on protesters and sentenced her to death. But she has vowed to return in December, reviving hope among supporters of her banned Awami League party.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In her hometown of Gopalganj on Tuesday, suspected Awami League supporters chanted slogans as they set fire to buildings and torched vehicles. The latest violence follows a series of Molotov cocktail blasts and arson attacks reported across the country in recent days.

"Miscreants set a police station and vehicles ablaze," Kamarum Munira, a spokesperson for Bangladesh Police, told AFP. "We are still identifying the miscreants, but there's no doubt the attack was orchestrated by the same group of people involved in arson and vandalism over the last few days," she added.

Witnesses said the latest violence erupted after rumours spread that several Awami League leaders and activists had been arrested and taken to the police station.

Party supporters used a mosque loudspeaker to urge people to gather outside the station, said Mohammad Mostofa Kamal, a local activist from the rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

"A few hundred people laid siege to the police station and set it on fire," he said, adding that the residence of local lawmaker SM Jilani was also torched around the same time.

Hasina's insistence on going back comes days after Bangladesh said she would face execution if she returned, adding that she has no further legal recourse after missing the deadline to appeal against her conviction. She has repeatedly rejected the legitimacy of the trial.