E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bangladesh police release student leaders after unrest

Police had detained the top members of Students Against Discrimination over the past week including leader Nahid Islam

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 7:05 PM

Bangladesh police on Thursday released from custody six student leaders whose protest campaign against civil service job quotas sparked deadly nationwide unrest last month, a senior officer told AFP.

The group organised rallies against civil service job quotas last month that turned deadly after a police crackdown, with 206 people killed during days of unrest according to an AFP count of police and hospital data.


"All six quota movement coordinators have been returned to their families this afternoon," deputy commissioner Junaed Alam Sarkar said.

Police had detained the top members of Students Against Discrimination over the past week including leader Nahid Islam.


He and two others were forcibly discharged from a hospital in the capital Dhaka last Friday by plainclothes detectives and taken to an unknown location.

His father Badrul Islam told AFP that Nahid had returned home on Thursday afternoon but did not give any more details.

Three others were detained in the following days with the government saying at the time they had been taken into custody for their own safety.

Justice minister Anisul Huq told AFP on Thursday that all six had volunteered to be in police custody.

"They came here willingly and they returned willingly," he said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World
Kenya reports first mpox case

world

Kenya reports first mpox case

It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths

world