Bangladesh PM seeks 'conducive environment' to reset ties with India

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman told India's envoy on Monday that there was a need to create a "conducive environment" to boost ties between the neighbours, as Dhaka continues to press New Delhi over the politically sensitive issue of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exile in India.

Rahman's remarks underline his six-month-old government's efforts to stabilise relations with its largest neighbour while seeking progress on issues that have remained major irritants since Hasina's ouster in August 2024.

While Rahman has sought good relations with India since coming to power, Monday’s comments are his first that stress the need to improve conditions to boost ties.

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Rahman made the comments during his first meeting with the new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi.

Rahman "emphasised the need to create a conducive environment to further advance the bilateral relations between the two countries", the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement after the meeting.

Bangladesh also urged India to expedite Hasina's extradition, it said.

Hasina, who has been staying in India since the fall of her government, is facing legal proceedings in Bangladesh and was sentenced to death in November.

Dhaka's request came days after Hasina interacted with the media for the first time since she fled the country. In an online audio conference she reiterated that she would return to Bangladesh in December, drawing renewed attention to her continued presence and political activities in India.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry strongly criticised the event, saying that giving Hasina the opportunity to hold the event was deeply hurtful and that Bangladesh was outraged.

India has said it is examining Bangladesh's extradition request in accordance with its legal and judicial procedures.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission said Trivedi reiterated India's commitment to working with Bangladesh in a "positive, constructive and forward-looking manner".