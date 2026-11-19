Arsonists set fire to the family home of Bangladesh's former leader and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in the port city of Chittagong, police said Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blaze, which took place during a period of heightened violence in the country ahead of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return in December.

"Miscreants set fire to the eastern side of the house. The area was being used as a storeroom," Chittagong Metropolitan Police spokesman Aminur Rashid said, adding there were no casualties in the blaze, which took place late on Wednesday.

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Yunus, who led an interim government after a student-led uprising ousted Hasina in 2024, has faced hostility from supporters of her now-banned Awami League party.

Grameen Bank, set up by Yunus, says 22 of its branches have been subject to arson attacks in the last few days.

Hasina, who fled to India in 2024 and has been living there since, vowed to return to Bangladesh next month despite facing a death sentence.

Violent incidents fuelled by tensions over her anticipated return have taken place in recent days, as have arrests of her party's supporters, according to police.

Clashes between rival political groups left two activists from the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) dead, police said Thursday, adding that 107 arrests have been made since Wednesday.

"We have identified the perpetrators. We are doing everything we can to arrest them," local police official Md Al Amin Sikdar told AFP.

Hasina, 79, was sentenced to death in absentia last year after a Bangladeshi court convicted her of crimes against humanity over the deadly 2024 crackdown on protesters.

She has nevertheless reiterated her promise to return in December, reviving hope among her supporters.

Awami League supporters held a "lockdown" strike on Thursday, marking the day on which Hasina was sentenced to death a year ago.

Several small rallies took place and a highway was briefly blockaded by those taking part in the protest.