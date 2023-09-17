Bangladesh is struggling to cope with a record dengue outbreak

Sunak asks ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully
Bangladesh is struggling with a record outbreak of dengue fever, with experts saying a lack of a coordinated response is causing more deaths from the mosquito-transmitted disease.
The World Health Organisation recently warned that diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever caused by mosquito-borne viruses are spreading faster and further because of climate change.
So far this year, 778 people in Bangladesh have died and 157,172 have been infected, according to the government’s Directorate General Health Services. The U.N. children’s agency says the actual numbers are higher because many cases are not reported.
The previous highest number of deaths was in 2022, when 281 people are reported to have died during the entire year.
Dengue is common in tropical areas and causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, internal bleeding that leads to death.
Mohammed Niatuzzaman, director of the state-run Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, said Thursday that Bangladesh is struggling to cope with the outbreak because of a lack of a “sustainable policy” and because many do not know how to treat it.
Outside Dhaka and other big cities, medical professionals including nurses need better training in handling dengue cases, he said.
He said authorities should include groups like city corporations and local governments in the fight against dengue, and researchers should study how to prepare for future outbreaks.
Some residents of Dhaka are unhappy with the authorities.
“Our house is in an area which is at risk of dengue. It has a higher quantity of waste and garbage. I'm cautious and use a mosquito net. Despite that, my daughter caught dengue,” said Zakir Hassain, a resident of Dhaka’s Basabo area.
“What will happen to those who are unaware? If the city corporation or ward commissioner took more care and sprayed insecticides, then we could have avoided the dengue outbreak,” he said.
Sunak asks ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully
The aircraft was carrying a total of 270 passengers and 14 crew members
The alligator was reported to be 14-foot-long in size
The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments and is the latest to target people and companies
The modern look reflects the company's sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices
The Bahamas-flagged vessel has passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States
In widely shared video, the owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics is seen holding a woman from behind as she hits him with a shopping basket
The tech giant said on Wednesday that the model was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards