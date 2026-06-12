Bangladesh, India to coordinate patrols on border, share intelligence amid migrant tensions

Bangladesh and India have agreed to deepen cooperation along their shared border with improved intelligence sharing and coordinated patrols, according to a joint statement released on Friday, amid strained relations over alleged undocumented migration.

Dhaka has accused Indian authorities of attempting to force migrants across the border without due process, complicating efforts to stabilise ties following the 2024 ousting of Sheikh Hasina and India’s broader effort to identify and deport undocumented migrants.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) described the discussions as “cordial, positive and forward-looking”, according to the statement released at the end of a four-day meeting of top border officials in New Delhi.

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The regular talks also covered “illegal, inadvertent and forcible crossing at border areas", an increasingly contentious issue in recent months. Bangladesh and India share a more than 4,000-km (2,500-mile) border, one of the world’s longest.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which governs key border states including Tripura, West Bengal and Assam, has said tackling alleged undocumented migration ​is a priority and has been trying to push Bengali-speaking Muslims branded "illegal infiltrators" into Bangladesh since last year.

Bangladesh has said it has sent more than a dozen letters to New Delhi seeking an end to the practice.

The BGB has reported foiling several alleged attempts in recent weeks and has stepped up deployments, intelligence operations and drone surveillance in border areas.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh’s state minister for foreign affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, said that any push-ins without due process were “absolutely unacceptable", warning they could undermine efforts to improve bilateral ties.

Bangladesh said it had intensified patrols and launched awareness campaigns along parts of the frontier to tackle the alleged forced crossings, while India said in May it had asked Dhaka to verify the nationality of more than 2,860 suspected Bangladeshi nationals living in India without formal documentation.

In the joint statement, the two sides also discussed human trafficking, border deaths, smuggling, infrastructure, and the implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, tranquillity and stability along the India-Bangladesh border,” the statement said, adding they would strengthen coordinated patrols, enhance vigilance, improve real-time information sharing and step up joint action against trans-border criminal networks.

The top border officials will next meet in Dhaka in November, the statement said.