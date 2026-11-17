Bangladeshi police fired tear gas and stun grenades on Tuesday in clashes with thousands of garment workers who were protesting after a key wage board meeting was postponed.

Protesters hurled bricks, torched vehicles and blocked the main highway between capital Dhaka and key financial district Mymensingh as demonstrations demanding higher wages turned violent.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people is the world's second-biggest garment exporter behind China, producing clothes for major international brands including Fruit of the Loom and Levi Strauss.

But growing worker unrest over wages that began in October has threatened to disrupt the industry that generates $38 billion in revenues annually and employs more than four million people.

Workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka ($240) -- a 140-percent increase on the current 12,500 taka, as they struggle to cope with rising food, housing, transport and healthcare costs.

Some 500 factories out of 4,500 are shut, sources told AFP, something that is further stoking unrest among workers.

A "no work, no pay" provision of the country's labour laws allows factory owners to suspend operations and withhold wages when production is disrupted.

"The owners seem unwilling to meet our salary demands. They are already dragging their feet," said Khanom, 24, who gave only one name.

Tensions were also running high in the other garment hubs of Savar and Ashulia on the outskirts of Dhaka.

The wage board, comprising representatives of employers and workers, was set up by the government earlier this month to negotiate a pay rise.

'Monitoring cell'

The new minimum wage would be announced in December and take effect in January.

"We want to return to our machines," said Rakib, 28, another garment worker.

"We are not sure if the wage board members are aware of our demands," he said, adding that workers feared their concerns might not be reflected in the revised wage proposal.

Most factories had opened on Tuesday morning but were shut down as protests spread to the highway, Rakib said.

In a joint statement, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) called for a resumption of wage negotiations as soon as possible.

A wage board meeting scheduled for Monday was postponed after a member representing the garment workers said he was unwell, a source in BGMEA told AFP.

The next meeting would be held on November 23, the board said.

In the wake of Tuesday's protest, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stepped up patrols across the industrial zone, deploying hundreds of personnel.

"BGB headquarters has been closely observing the situation from a monitoring cell," it said in a statement.

The force said it was also using drones, body-worn cameras and other devices to keep a close watch on demonstrations.

The country's garment industry makes clothes for some of the world's best-known brands but the sector has been marred by longstanding disputes over wages, working conditions and labour rights.

The United States is its biggest individual market, while the European Union is its largest trading bloc.

The latest disruption comes during the run-up to Christmas, the busiest export period for Bangladesh's garment industry.