  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB clear.png32.2°C

Bangladesh factory blaze kills at least 16, says fire official

More than 26,500 fires were reported last year alone in Bangladesh, where safety standards are lax and often ignored

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 7:57 PM

Top Stories

UAE vs Qatar crunch World Cup qualifier kicks off in Doha

UAE vs Qatar crunch World Cup qualifier kicks off in Doha

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

Dubai Loop to be operational by 2026, says UAE minister: Bloomberg

Dubai Loop to be operational by 2026, says UAE minister: Bloomberg

At least 16 people were killed Tuesday when a fire tore through a chemical and garments factory in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, officials said.

The blaze began in the factory's warehouse before spreading to a nearby multi-storey garments facility, said Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director at the Fire Service Department.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

US dollar holds ground amid rate cut expectations, global markets show resilience

thumb-image

Dubai: At Gitex 2025, robots walk among humans, and it feels totally normal

thumb-image

Dubai: Gold prices continue to rally; will they cross Dh500 tomorrow?

thumb-image

'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda dazzles in Tarun Tahiliani's outfit

thumb-image

Sheikh Mohammed lauds son as Dubai becomes world's largest licenced virtual asset market

 

All the bodies were recovered from the garments factory, Chowdhury told reporters, confirming the toll.

Outside the factory, distraught relatives searched for loved ones. Abdur Rahman, 19, said he was looking for his brother Robin.

"I found one of his colleagues, who escaped by breaking a window. He saw my brother Robin inside," Rahman told AFP. "He didn't make it."

Several others held up pictures of missing loved ones, pleading for information.

"The deceased appeared to have suffered severe inhalation injuries from the chemicals, as there were highly flammable materials stacked inside," Chowdhury told reporters.

Authorities have yet to enter the chemical warehouse.

Tahmina Sharmin, 34, a witness, said she heard a loud explosion before the area was filled with flames and smoke.

"People were startled and didn't know what to do at first," she told AFP. 

She said she was among the first to respond before fire crews arrived.

More than 26,500 fires were reported last year alone in Bangladesh, where safety standards are lax and often ignored. 

In 2021, at least 52 people were killed including many children when a fire swept through a food processing factory.

Bangladesh's worst fire took place in 2012, when a blaze ripped through a garment factory on Dhaka's outskirts, killing at least 111 people and injuring more than 200 others.