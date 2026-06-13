Bangladesh Cricket Board demands investigation into reports of officers abusing Nayeem Hasan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed its deep concern regarding the reported incident involving harassment and abuse of Bangladesh National Team cricketer Nayeem Hasan by some law-enforcing agency members in Chattogram on Friday evening.

According to a media release, the Board strongly condemned the unacceptable and inappropriate conduct displayed towards the player. "Such treatment of a national athlete is deeply regrettable and warrants immediate attention."

"The BCB expects a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and urges the relevant authorities to take appropriate action against those found responsible," the release stated.

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Since learning of the incident, the BCB has remained in close contact with Nayeem Hasan and his family to ensure their well-being and provide all necessary support. The Board has also been actively engaging with the concerned authorities and administration in Chattogram to facilitate a proper resolution of this serious issue.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board reiterated its committment to safeguarding the welfare, dignity and rights of all its players and will continue to monitor developments closely.

A few days back, former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was elected as the president of the BCB, cementing his position at the helm of the country's governing body after previously serving as head of its ad-hoc committee.

The newly-formed board also elected Fahim Sinha as vice-president. Although two vice-presidents are expected to be appointed, the Election Commission has so far announced only one name.