Bangladesh's BNP wins parliamentary election
BNP had won 151 seats in the 300-member parliament, Ekattor TV showed, securing a simple majority
- PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 11:31 PM
- By:
- Reuters
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party crossed the halfway mark to win the parliamentary election on Friday, a local TV station showed, as ballots were counted in a pivotal vote that is expected to restore political stability in the troubled South Asian country.
BNP had won 151 seats in the 300-member parliament, Ekattor TV showed, securing a simple majority.