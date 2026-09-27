Bangkok floodwaters recede as officials race to drain canals

Bangkok received nearly 300 mm (12 inches) of rainfall over 48 hours through Saturday, flooding major roads and leaving some cars partly submerged

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 10:35 AM
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Floodwaters receded across parts of Bangkok on Sunday after a break in torrential rain that caused severe flooding a day earlier and prompted authorities to declare the Thai capital a disaster zone.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said late on Saturday that rain had eased, with only scattered clouds remaining, allowing authorities to accelerate efforts to drain canals and lower water levels.

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Officials expected flooding to gradually subside if no further rain fell.

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Bangkok received nearly 300 mm (12 inches) of rainfall over 48 hours through Saturday, flooding major roads and leaving some cars partly submerged. The BMA said it had prepared 233 temporary shelters and moved around 4,200 people to shelters.

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