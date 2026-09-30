Bangkok floods: Thai CG says waters receding, normal conditions expected within days

Floodwaters in Bangkok are beginning to recede after days of severe flooding, with conditions expected to gradually return to normal, Thai consul general Charkrienorrathip Sevikul told Khaleej Times in Dubai.

The update comes after days of heavy rain left roads underwater and disrupted movement across the Thai capital. Around 700,000 people and 329,000 households have been affected by flooding in Bangkok, according to Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

“For the past week, we saw the highest water levels, but now everything is slowly coming together,” Sevikul said on Tuesday during an event at the Royal Thai Consulate General in Dubai.

He said this year's flooding had been more severe than what authorities had experienced in previous years.

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“This year was a bit more severe than most,” Sevikul said, adding the Thai government and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) were working around the clock, with the safety of residents and tourists their main priority.

While conditions are improving, getting around the city may still be difficult in some areas.

Sevikul advised travellers to allow extra time for their journeys, particularly when heading to the airport, as checks and travel could take longer than usual.

For tourists already in Thailand, his advice was simple: stay indoors for now and follow updates from local authorities.

“It might not be the best time to go outside yet, so try to find some activities to do at your hotels,” he said.

Sevikul added the rain had stopped and conditions are expected to improve over the next couple of days.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt also said on Tuesday that the city was aiming to have around 90 per cent of its main roads dry and open to normal traffic within two days. Some low-lying communities, however, could take about a week to drain completely.

Despite the disruption, Sevikul stressed that Thailand continues to welcome visitors from the UAE.

“The UAE people are like brothers and sisters in Thailand,” he said, adding that visitors can seek assistance from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, tourist police or their embassy if needed.

The flooding has affected all 50 districts of Bangkok as nearly 300mm of rain fell over 48 hours through Saturday, prompting authorities to declare the capital a disaster zone.